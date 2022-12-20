All hail Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: What a final! Don’t even bother arguing with your partners any more about who’s the greatest footballer. Do like the Speaker of the House and shut down debate, just vote.

Let it be known that I declared in the Newsday a couple weeks ago that Argentina would win the World Cup.

I don’t understand how anybody could doubt Lionel Messi? The football gods couldn’t have written a better script for this extraordinary little man. Somewhere up there in the clouds Maradona must be rattling the gates of Heaven.

That opening loss against Saudi Arabia was the best thing to happen to Argentina. It kept the players grounded and released the pressure.

Massive credit to Lionel Scolani. Argentina needed two Lionels to win. He’s done a tremendous job of rebuilding the team and leading them throughout the tournament.

I think the spine of the team – Emi Martinez, Romero, Otamendi, Molina and Tagliafico – was the key to their success.

Football is a running game and Hernandez and Mac Allister pulling the strings from box to box were equally important. Shout-out to Rodrigo De Paul in the middle of the park, Messi’s "bodyguard." He had a phenomenal tournament, bringing a nasty streak and a ruthlessness to the team.

Attack wins games, defence wins titles. A classic 4-4-2 made Argentina harder to break down and they showed more bravery on the ball to hurt the opposing teams.

Julian Alvarez is a breath of fresh air, that’s the kind of tenacity and work ethic you want from your striker. As a unit, the players were prepared to lay down their lives for Messi. Mad respect to his teammates, they put in an excellent shift in.

Messi looked years younger this tournament. The ball was glued to his feet, unmatchable strength, nobody could get the ball off him. Superb first touch, impeccable close control and body feints that even the cameramen couldn't keep up with.

Against Croatia, you could see the fear on the keeper’s face. I ponder being an opposition player and having to face the guy, let alone the manager telling you to mark Messi.

I’m so happy for Messi. He’s been through so much in the latter part of his career. I believe those tough times prepared him for this moment. His mentality to withstand heat from the media, fans, administrators and prove them all wrong in the process is a testament to his success.

He could still get another Champions League with PSG, a Ballon d’Or in his back pocket next year and a few top-scorer awards to go with the World Cup.

All hail the king! Messi is the greatest of all time, stop arguing. Drink it in, Messi, sit on your rightful throne. You are the best footballer to ever grace the game, by far. Congratulations, Lionel Andres Messi, you are immortal.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas