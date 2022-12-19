Workplace health and safety in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Who is really responsible for health and safety in TT? Is it the employer or the employee?

As an employer it is imperative to comprehend who is responsible and what actions can be taken to ensure the health and safety or all your employees.

Employers hold most of the responsibility for workplace health and safety, although no one person is solely responsible.

The Health and Safety Work Act 1974 defines the general duties of everyone, from employers and employees to business owners, managers, people who maintain working premises, in maintaining health and safety within the workplace.

In short, everybody is responsible in some way or the other in some part for workplace health and safety.

Safety is first, second and third.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes town