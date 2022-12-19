Point Fortin man jailed for having ganja

File photo

A 26-year-old man was jailed on Friday after he pleaded guilty to having an estimated $300,000 worth of marijuana.

Daniel Arnusalam was sentenced to 18 months in jail with hard labour by a Point Fortin magistrate.

South Western Division (SWD) held him early Thursday during an exercise co-ordinated by Snr Supt Remy and W/Supt Theodore- Persad, together with ASPs Victor and Mathura.

The police also held a 60-year-old relative but later released him without charge.

They searched the house at Fanny Village in Point Fortin and found 7.96 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in a wardrobe and arrested the two.

The exercise also included Insp Marcelle, Sgt Singh, Cpls Carter and Seecharan, PC Ramesar, and other police from the SWD Task Force and CID.