Messi crowned in greatest World Cup final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy surrounded by his teammates, after beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. - AP

THIRTY-SIX years after Diego Maradona led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title, captain Lionel Messi finally reached the summit of world football, in his fifth attempt, as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday. The game had ended in a roller-coaster 3-3 draw.

The match provided everything a fan could dream of – a hat-trick, a comeback, star players stepping up, and sensational goals.

France rose from 80 minutes of slumber, courtesy striker Kylian Mbappe, to score in the 80th and 81st minutes and level the match at 2-2. Argentina regained the lead 3-2 in extra time, via a close-range finish from Messi, but again France found the equaliser, from the penalty spot, which gave Mbappe his hat-trick..

Argentina were crowned World Cup champions for the first time in 1978, before Maradona led the Argentines to the 1986 World Cup crown. Since 1986 the crown had eluded Argentina with Messi, 35, carrying that burden for years.

Despite countless club accolades, many felt he could not be considered the greatest if he did not conquer the world.

After the match, Messi was elated to capture the elusive trophy. "I won the (2021) Copa America and the World Cup in a short time,” he said.

Messi, considered by many as the best player in the world, announced days ago that the final would be his last World Cup match. However, the taste of victory seems to have opened his appetite and he has changed his mind.

“I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.”

Messi always hoped for this moment. "It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career...and this one that was missing is here.”

Argentina seemed ready for the occasion as they started the match at a frenetic pace.

In the third minute, following a cross by Angel Di Maria on the left side and a couple passes outside the box Rodrigo De Paul scoped the ball to Julian Alvarez. Alvarez managed to get a shot off, but he was in an offside position.

It was constant pressure by Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister and De Paul both attempted shots from outside the 18-yard box, but could not break the deadlock.

Argentina continued to string short quick passes together in the French half of the field. Di Maria was at the heart of many of their attacks and after another promising attack in the 17th minute he skied his effort over the crossbar with his weaker right foot.

In the 19th minute, France got a rare opportunity when striker Olivier Giroud’s header from a free kick sailed over the crossbar. His attempt would not have counted as Giroud was called for a foul.

Argentina were rewarded in the 23rd minute with a penalty when Ousmane Dembele fouled Di Maria after the latter dribbled into the box. Messi converted from the spot to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Di Maria gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the 36th minute with a goal that summed up Argentina’s style of play in the first half.

A play that started in Argentina’s half with some neat passes eventually led to a through ball by Alvarez to Mac Allister in acres of space. Mac Allister squared the ball to Di Maria who just needed one touch to complete the move.

France coach Didier Deschamps looked for answers as he made two changes before half-time. Giroud and Dembele were taken off for Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

France had more possession than they did in the first half, but still struggled to create quality chances on goal. Argentina still searched for a third goal to put the match to bed, but could not find the target.

Di Maria was substituted in the 64th minute for a more defensive-minded player in Marcos Acuna.

Kylian Mbappe, who started the match as the joint leading goal scorer in the tournament alongside Messi with five goals, impacted the match more in the second half.

In the 71st minute, Mbappe showed his speed and skill but his shot from just inside the box sailed over the bar. In the 80th minute, Mbappe converted a penalty to keep France in the contest after Kolo Muani was pulled down by Nicolas Otamendi.

A minute later, a one-two between Thuram and Mbappe led to the latter volleying past Argentina goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez to square the match 2-2.

Argentina were now on the back foot as France looked for the winner with the clock ticking away. There were no more goals as regulation time ended 2-2.

In the 108th minute, Messi scored his seventh goal of the tournament, joining Mbappe. Following a shot from Lautaro Martinez, Messi was in the right place in the six-yard box to give Argentina a 3-2 advantage. Jules Kounde attempted to make the clearance, but the shot from Messi had already crossed the goal-line.

Argentina could not hang on to the lead as Gonzalo Montiel handled the ball in the box attempting to block a shot from Mbappe. In the 118th minute, Mbappe scored the penalty and his eighth goal of the tournament as the match ended 3-3. Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Hurst scored three times in 1966 to help England defeat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley Stadium in England.

Martinez made a spectacular late save with his foot to prevent France from taking the lead as the match had to be decided on penalties.

In the shoot-out, Argentina won 4-2 as Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Montiel all converted. Mbappe and Kolo Muani found the back of the net for France, but Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouamenix failed to convert as Argentina were crowned champions.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball (seven goals, three assists) for being the best player and Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring the most goals in the tournament (eight goals).

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Kylian Mbappe (France) – Golden Boot – eight goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Golden Ball – seven goals, three assists

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - Golden Glove

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) - Best Young Player