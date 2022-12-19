Local fans celebrate Messi, Argentina World Cup win

Argentina supporters celebrating on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Sunday after their team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martin Baritto, second from left, and Edith Shaw, second from right, were among those happy with the result. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ARGENTINA fans in TT were jubilant after the team won their third World Cup crown with a victory over France on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

After extra time ended 3-3, Argentina emerged with a 4-2 win on penalties.

It was Argentina’s first World Cup victory since 1986 when legend Diego Maradona was the captain.

In Woodbrook, fans of Argentina and France were glued to the TV at the bars on Ariapita Avenue.

Dammian John along with his mother Pamela and sister Alicia were overjoyed with the result.

“I am feeling so elated, my boy (Lionel) Messi and not only Messi but the Argentina team have carried this World Cup to the final and they have delivered,” Dammian said.

Dammian is glad that Messi won a World Cup title on his fifth attempt, but said it was a team effort. “Their gameplay has been very strong from the get-go and this final has proved why they are the world champions. Since I am ten years old I have been following Argentina, Italy and Brazil. Those are my three teams. I really wanted Messi to retire with a World Cup in his name and he so did. He performed, he delivered and team play (was excellent). (Rodrigo) De Paul was really great on the field and (Angel) Di Maria was fantastic.”

Asked if Messi is the best player ever, Dammian said, “He is the greatest of all time. (People) compare him to Maradona. They are both equal, but I think Messi has a more competitive edge because of his play from the midfield up to the goalpost.”

Pamela said, “I feel so happy…I could cry right now.”

She is a fan of Messi and wanted to see him lift the trophy. “Messi is my boy and I just love him. I wanted him to win the World Cup. I am really happy for him.”

Martin Baritto said, “Years (now I am supporting Argentina). Messi is the greatest player there is in history. He is the best in the world. Nobody could compete (with him). It have no Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi is the greatest and he deserved it. I finally got to see Messi lift a World Cup trophy and I am grateful about it…France did not stand a chance.”

Baritto also believes it was the “greatest” final in the history of the World Cup. It was the second consecutive World Cup final with six goals after France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

Edith Shaw, who watched the match with her family on the avenue, said, “Amazing…all of us are from South America…he representing everybody. Messi coming out in the finals, he represents all of us.”

Shaw said her stepfather is a Barcelona fan, the club Messi represented for most of his career. “My stepdad, the one in the Argentina shirt, we met him when we were very young. He was a Barcelona fan…we grew up watching Messi.”