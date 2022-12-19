Live Music District returns to NAPA

NGC Couva Joylanders performs at the return of CreativeTT's Live Music District on December 3 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. - courtesy CreativeTT

After two and a half years, the MusicTT’s Live Music District (LMD) returned with pan, parang and film screenings and a fashion district that included a fashion parade at Christmas at NAPA.

CreativeTT's subsidiary companies, MusicTT, FilmTT and FashionTT came together for LMD’s Christmas event at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on December 3.

The free event began with opening remarks by CreativeTT’s marketing and communications manager. FilmTT’s general manager Leslie Ann Wills-Caton introduced the five film shorts that were screened: Jacques Pot (coming out of one of FilmTT’s development projects); Artist Nation; two episodes of Mas Prep: Blue Devils and Moko Jumbie; and PB and the Buck (an animation), a media release said.

The audience met with two of the filmmakers, Artist Nation’s Nigel Thompson and Jacques Pot’s Steven M Taylor. Also present were the young actors from Jacques Pot, seven-year-old Kai Alexander and eight-year-old Kristen Olivia Wilson.

FashionTT’s fashion parade featured models in designer wear from Exclusively Abstract, Andrew Ramroop Tailoring Standards (Arts) Ltd, Kuttage Accessories, Bikini Heatz, Aya Styler and Decollete by Natalie Howe, among others.

The public was able to buy items from the designers, as the fashion district was accessible during the entire event. The fashion district also hosted Angostura’s cocktail station, which was popular with the audience, the release said.

“FashionTT was indeed delighted to be a part of this LMD Christmas event which provided our designers within the Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP) an opportunity to showcase and sell their goods. We would like to specially thank Angostura Ltd for their support via the cocktail station in the district and fashion impresario Richard Young for orchestrating the fashion parade,” FashionTT general manager Lisa-Marie Daniel said in the release.

The LMD event featured entertainment from Neisha Guy and Aaron Ifill, who serenaded the audience with their own versions of traditional Christmas songs. The parang segment, with performances by the St Joseph’s Convent Junior Parang Ensemble and Los Alumnos de San Juan, had the audience getting out of their seats and singing along.

Opening the steelband performances were the energetic NGC Couva Joylanders, while a memorable session by the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, led by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, ended Christmas at NAPA on a high note.

Commenting on the event, general manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said, “MusicTT was particularly happy to share the spotlight with our sister companies, FilmTT and FashionTT. We all contributed to an event that provided an opportunity to showcase each of the sectors’ talent.

"We are grateful to all the performers, designers and filmmakers who took part. We would also like to thank Vibes Promotions and NAPA for contributing to the success of Christmas at NAPA.”

For more info on CreativeTT and its subs: www.creativett.co.tt. To keep up to date LMD events and other MusicTT news, follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook.