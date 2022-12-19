Cheques ready for DIQUD clean-up workers
The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) has advised that relief workers engaged under the clean-up campaign programme that the first tranche of salary payments will take place from December 2 - 22.
Cheques will be distributed at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex between 9 am and 2 pm.
Workers are advised that cheques can be encashed at the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.
DIQUD management commended all workers for their effort towards the successful delivery of the programme.
Cheque distribution schedule:
• Mason/ Moriah district – December 20
• Scarborough district – December 21
• Roxborough/ Speyside district – December 22
