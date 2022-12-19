Acting CoP as 55 officers promoted: Transform the service

55 first-division officers from the police service were promoted on Friday. Photo courtesy TTPS

ACTING Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Christopher has promoted 55 first-division officers of the police service.

In a press release, the police said that last Friday, 23 superintendents were promoted to senior superintendents, while 22 assistant superintendents were promoted to superintendents.

Christopher urged the officers to change their attitudes as the service's delivery and expectation must increase in 2023.

She said a culture of urgency is needed in the service and that all hands are expected to be on deck.

"This is an important rank as you prepare for executive positions, you are expected to transform the service.”

Acting deputy CoP Ramnarine Samaroo reminded the officers that the promotion should serve as a motivation as they inspire and effect change with junior officers.

He also encouraged the officers to make health and wellness a priority.