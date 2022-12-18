TTOC executive team sworn in at new home

Diane Henderson, left, and Ephraim Serrette. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

DIANE Henderson, president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), and the rest of her executive team elected almost eight months ago, finally signed their oaths to the organisation at the body's new home on Woodford Street, Newtown, on Saturday.

The slate, dominated by high-ranking women sporting administrators, was sworn in by former senator Senior Council Elton Prescott, who previously served as the organisation's general secretary.

Henderson, who became the organisation's first woman president at its 75th annual general meeting in April, spoke briefly. She said, while taking on the role was a challenge, it was a positive one.

"(I look) forward to working with the new executive fully and wholeheartedly, I should say, in the (remaining) two-and-a-half years," said Henderson.

"I would like to express that not just (accountability is expected of) this role but integrity ... that we would do our duties as part of the executive."

Henderson's executive comprises vice-presidents Ephraim Serrette, Reyah Richardson and Rowena Williams; secretary-general Annette Knott; assistant general-secretary Nadine Khan; treasurer Curtis Nero, trustees Dave Williams and Raquel Moses; executive members Mushtaq Mohammed, Sonja Johnson and Terry Ali; and immediate past president Brian Lewis.

Henderson defeated Williams 24-10 in the general council's vote.

All were sworn in apart from Mohammed, Khan and Moses.

All previously served on the executive except for Johnson, Mohammed and Williams.

Lewis lauded the former executive slate, saying Prescott contributed significantly to his development as an administrator.

He said the TTOC also could not have withstood the challenges of the past nine years, including covid19 and the economic downturn, if not for God.

Prescott, the master of ceremonies, thanked the executive for offering their service and reminded them that, while their roles are voluntary and demanding, they are indeed accountable.

"It comes from a deep spirit in us that we volunteer," he said.

"We need to be reminded, I think ... that it is in volunteering that we serve best, and we serve by acknowledging that our clients, our customers are the people who are looking on; not only the sportsmen and women, but the officials, administrators, the parents and close relatives of those who are competing."

The TTOC recently switched its officials, moving from Abercromby Street in Port of Spain, where it was housed for over a decade.

Officials said the move was necessary for various reasons, including safety and security after the latest break-in in September. Servers and other important items were stolen but most were recovered.

The building also serves as the office for the TT Commonwealth Games Association and the TT Sand and Beach Games Association.