My teacher is my superhero: Primary school students pay tribute in poems, videos

Hawwa Hoosaney of TML St Joseph Primary School, with her mother Aliyyah Hoosaney and vice principal Sean Hosein during a prize-giving ceremony at the Education Ministry, Port of Spain on December 1. - ROGER JACOB

My teacher is my superhero. That was the theme in a Ministry of Education competition in which the winners delivered videos and moving poems, showing why their teacher is the best.

First place in the primary school category went to Hawwa Hoosaney, a standard one pupil at TML Primary School, St Joseph. Hoosaney submitted a filmed poem, honouring her first-year teacher Yasmin Ali. Hawwa received over 1,000 votes and won a laptop.

Hawwa's mom, Aliyya Hussein said, "She has epilepsy. It was her teacher first day of teaching online and Hawwa's first day of school. Her teacher Ms Yasmin Ali was very accommodating to Hawwa and our situation.

"A lot of times, Hawwa used to sleep away in class and one of the policies is, 'You have to leave your camera on.' There were a lot of policies for online school and she gave Hawwa the opportunity to bend those rules. If we had to come offline, she would send the work. Hawwa was able to still be at the same level as the other kids her age in first year."

Hawwa's favourite subject is maths and she wants to be a horseback rider when she grows up,

Second place went to Cheshawn Crowe, standard four pupil at Siparia Road Presbyterian Primary School for his video about his teacher Earnest Ramnarine.

A tale as old as time, Cheshawn had fallen into the drain near his school. His pants became wet and dirty and Ramnarine gave him clothes to change.

He emphatically said, "He prevent everybody from laughing at me and that is my hero. I felt really shame that day."

Asked how his teacher made him feel after the fall, Cheshawn said, "Real happy. People cudda see, but he was really quick."

El Socorro Government Primary School's Jessica Nesbitt tied for second with Crowe.

The students and teachers were honoured during a ceremony at the ministry's headoffice in Port of Spain on December 1.

Rodelle Phillips Simmons, corporate communications manager at the ministry, said the competition began in 2021. The ministry recognised that "so many teachers went beyond the ordinary call of duty, and we wanted to ensure that we allowed students the opportunity to say thank you."

Director of school supervision Aaron Ramrattan said the competition was hosted in recognition of the UN's World Teacher's Day 2022, celebrated annually on October 5.

"A super teacher is one who sees the potential of every child, and does everything within their power to motivate students to reach their highest potential.

"This year's UN theme, the transformation of education begins with teachers, speaks volumes, as it signifies that teachers are essentially, the heart and soul of our schools. With great teachers, we get great lessons and thus, a reflection of great students."

Students competed in three categories: primary, secondary and special-needs schools, but because of the students' interest, a poetry category was created, Simmons said.

The winner of the special-needs category was Elizabeth Smith from the Lady Hochoy School, Gasparillo. Her mother Yvonne Diaz Riley said Elizabeth "was very excited to do the video, because she loves her teacher" Karen Ramjattan.

Ramjattan said, "Mummy did her part, I did my part, Elizabeth did her part and it was easy. She was really excited. These children love to be involved in whatever we have for our nation."