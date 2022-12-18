Carter claims bronze in World Short Course 50m free

Jordan Crooks for the Cayman Islands (centre), Benjamin Proud from Britain (left), and Dylan Carter from Trinidad and Tobago display their medals from the men's 50m freestyle during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. Crooks won the gold, Proud earned silver and Carter took the bronze. (AP PHOTO) -

DYLAN CARTER claimed bronze in the men's 50-metre freestyle, on Saturday – the penultimate day of the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships at Melbourne, Australia.

Carter, racing in lane seven, touched the wall in 20.72 seconds, as he trailed Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, who won in a time of 20.46 seconds, and Benjamin Proud of Great Britain, who clocked 20.49.

Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary was fourth in 20.84, followed by the France pair of Maxime Grousset (20.90) and Florent Manaudou (20.91), Kyle Chalmers of Australia (20.92) and Lewis Burras of Great Britain (20.95).

The 26-year-old Carter, who copped nine gold medals, and the overall title at the recent three-leg FINA Swimming World Cup, was sixth in the men's 50m butterfly final on Wednesday (22.14) and seventh in the 50m backstroke final on Friday (23.12).