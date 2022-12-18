9-year-old Venezuelan boy scores in local football

Dylan Santiago Suarez and his mother Milagros, father Navor and sister Aidana at Nelson Mandela Park where Dylan trains with Cardinals Football Academy. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Dylan Santiago Suarez Lugo, is a nine-year-old Venezuelan boy, born in Caracas, who is making his dream of playing football in TT come true despite a physical condition.

He was born with his right leg five centimetres longer than his left. It hasn't stopped him from his dream of being a football player.

Dylan came to TT four years ago with his parents Milagros and Navor. The family grew a year ago with the arrival of his sister Aidana.

In his first years at TT, Dylan did not get involved in sports activities due to his parents' working hours, but seeing his routine did not include much physical activity, owing to the pandemic, his parents decided to take him to the Guerreros FC football school at Mandela Park, Port of Spain.

After his first months training, his parents decided to change schools and today he is part of the Cardinals Football Academy, also at Mandela Park.

In a short time, he has participated in two local tournaments in which he was awarded top scorer with six goals and MVP of the final match. He wants to take his game further and play professional football, some day.

“My favourite player is Karin Benzema and my favourite team is Real Madrid. I dream of going to Spain and being able to play in their stadium one day,” Dylan told Newsday Kids. He's sure to catch Benzema and his team France in today's World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar.

Dylan is a strong and punchy striker who faces his opponents and beats goalkeepers with ease.

His spectacular goals have been seen around the world through his TikTok account.

“He is a boy with good values, good feelings and always willing to help at home,” said his father, Navor.

His coach Gyasi Nkrumah said he was proud of the effort Dylan makes every day to improve himself.

“He is a great guy who trains hard every day despite his physical condition. He is loved and admired by all of his teammates,” said Nkrumah.

Even though the pain in his legs and spine seem unbearable some days, Dylan doesn't stop.

“He has always been a very happy and independent child. He did not set limits or obstacles to daily activities,” said his father.

Dylan is a boy who shows barriers do not exist and with determination, effort and conviction nothing is impossible.