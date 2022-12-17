Why no ORTT for Kitch?

Kernel Roberts, son of Lord Kitchener, points to a photo of his dad. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Why is Lord Kitchener being denied the ORTT, which he deserves? Come clean, no mamaguy.

This is not about who got already. It's about who is supposed to get.

Aldwyn Roberts was born April 18, 1922, in Arima. He departed on February 11, 2000.

He wrote the two best kaisoes for pan in my humble opinion, Rainorama and Pan in A Minor.

To the powers that be, let us do what is right because it is right. Give Lord Kitchener the ORTT. His music speaks for itself, loudly.

We should not treat our heroes so.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town