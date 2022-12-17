Should we really be surprised by tragedy?

THE EDITOR: State-owned enterprises are notorious for being slow to respond, inefficient, risk-averse and bureaucratic. So should we really be surprised by Paria making no attempt to rescue the four divers who were trapped in the pipeline in February?

Should we really be surprised by Paria blocking others from making a rescue attempt, or not having a plan to deal with a Delta P hazard?

Should we really be surprised by questions put to the Paria officials during the Commission of Enquiry appearing to go “over their heads?”

These outcomes are characteristic of the slow, inefficient, risk-averse, bureaucratic nature of state-owned enterprises such as Paria.

Perhaps the biggest contributor to the inefficiencies of state-owned enterprises in TT is the filling of top-level positions with people who are politically affiliated, instead of those with the required abilities, qualifications and experience. As we like to say in TT, "plenty square pegs in round holes."

A shortage of suitable candidates for positions due to brain drain also contributes to the problem. Unfortunately, working and life in general in TT are becoming less and less attractive to capable professionals, and many are either leaving the country or choosing to exit the labour force.

The lack of accountability and consequences for poor performance are also chief culprits in sustaining the inefficiencies in state-owned enterprises.

Having worked in state-owned enterprises in TT for almost 30 years, I am not at all surprised by the tragic outcome of the Paria divers. What would have pleasantly surprised me is if Paria would have actually been able to execute or co-ordinate a successful rescue mission.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail