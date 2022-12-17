Let's learn about other religions

The Carapo Shiv Mandir after vandals broke in and proceeded to cook a meal. - Damien Jones

THE EDITOR: Earlier this year, TT witnessed the desecration of various religious institutions. Two of the more recent ones were the vandalism of a Kali temple at Carli Bay and the Lakrani Ganesh Mandir in Penal. Above the entrance of the Kali temple was spray-painted “Read Exodus 20:3.”

Other acts of vandalism this year were the statue of St Bernadette on the compound of the St Francis RC Church in Belmont and the breaking into the Carapo Shiv Mandir in Arima, with the assailants cooking corned beef on the compound.

The nature of these heinous crimes shows conclusively they were perpetrated by misguided miscreants. The criminals are ignorant of the teachings of religions they do not belong to and probably have not delved into the "sea" of their own religion to find the wisdom pearls that divulge that it is one God and many paths. They wade in the shallow end where they identify with only subtle differences.

This is no different to racism where some see only the subtle difference of skin colour and do not understand that it is one God that made us all.

Trinidad, being a multi-religious country, should have as a compulsory subject, from kindergarten to form six, religious studies which focus on the unity of all the religions – and also the practice of mindfulness and yoga meditation.

However, since this is not currently so, I would like to point out that December is known as Spiritual Literacy Month in the US. Most Trinidadians and Tobagonians may practise their religion in peace but do not understand the religion of their neighbour.

Towards thay end, I would like to see citizens read at least one book a month about another religion. A book that shows the unity of all religions and is an easy read is the spiritual bestseller, The Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, found in major bookstores in Trinidad. Of course, there are many other books that one can read to learn about other religions.

Let us privately celebrate spiritual literacy and fight this ignorance that set off those miscreants to violate our freedom to practise our religion in peace. If we do not fight this ignorance, there may come a time when worshippers are attacked instead of the murti, statues and institutions.

KIRK BUDHOORAM

San Fernando