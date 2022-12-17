Dalla Costa, Hall cop titles at RBC Junior Tennis
LOUIS Dalla Costa won the boys Under-18 Division One singles crown while B'Jorn Hall took the boys Under-16 equivalent, on the final day of the RBC Junior Tennis tournament, on Friday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Mandela Park, St Clair.
Dalla Costa took care of Jace Quashie 6-1, 6-4 and Hall, who was the fourth seed, defeated third seed Jordell Chapman 6-4, 6-4.
Zahra Shamsi lived up to her billing as the number one seed in the girls Under-14 Division One singles category with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 victory in the final.
In other singles final results, Jack Brown shocked top seed Oliver Harrigan 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the boys Under-12 Division One and, in a clash of the top two seeds, number-one ranked Brianna Harricharan got the better of fellow TT player Shiana Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10-3.
Other Results (Finals) -
Boys Under-10 Division Two Singles: Armani Rosemond (St Lucia) bt Daniel Collymore (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.
Junior Girls Division Two Singles: Annakie Arlette (St Lucia) bt Ella Emamalie (TT) 4-1, 4-0.
Senior Boys Division Two Singles: Gavin Bruce (TT) bt Isaac George (TT) 4-0, 4-0.
Senior Girls Division Two Singles: Kaily Alexander (TT) bt Leann Sydney (TT) 5-3, 4-2.
Girls Under-10 Doubles: Bren Newallo Badal (TT)/Anaya Roberts (TT) bt Johara Dowlat (TT)/Isabella Rambhajan (TT) 4-1, 4-2.
Girls Under-12 Doubles: Makeda Bain (TT)/Cherdine Sylvester (TT) bt Samiyah Mohammed (TT)/Shasmeen Mohammed (TT) 4-0, 4-1.
Girls Under-14 Doubles: Lilly Mohammed (TT)/Naomi Mohammed (TT) bt Katie Broughton/Zahra Shamsi 1-4, 5-4(7), 10-4.
Senior Girls Doubles: Ella Carrington/Charlotte Ready bt Brianna Harricharan (TT)/Eva Pasea (TT) 4-0, 4-1.
Boys Under-10 Doubles: Ryan Stewart (TT)/Cruz Thornton (Barbados) bt Favian Dates (TT)/Justin Duncan (TT) 4-0, 4-1.
Boys Under-12 Doubles: Oliver Harrigan (TT)/Sebastian Plimmer bt Jack Brown (TT)/Christopher Khan (TT) 4-0, 4-2.
Boys Under-14 Doubles: Connor Carrington (TT)/Nirav Dougldeen bt Daniel Dumas (TT)/Liev Khan 4-2, 4-1.
Senior Boys Doubles: Louis Dalla Costa (TT)/Tim Pasea (TT) bt Zachery Byng/Zechariah Permell by walkover.
