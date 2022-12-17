Dalla Costa, Hall cop titles at RBC Junior Tennis

Brianna Harricharan returns the ball to Shaina Smith during the RBC Junior Tennis torurnament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Friday. - AYANNA KINSALE

LOUIS Dalla Costa won the boys Under-18 Division One singles crown while B'Jorn Hall took the boys Under-16 equivalent, on the final day of the RBC Junior Tennis tournament, on Friday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Mandela Park, St Clair.

Dalla Costa took care of Jace Quashie 6-1, 6-4 and Hall, who was the fourth seed, defeated third seed Jordell Chapman 6-4, 6-4.

Zahra Shamsi lived up to her billing as the number one seed in the girls Under-14 Division One singles category with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 victory in the final.

In other singles final results, Jack Brown shocked top seed Oliver Harrigan 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the boys Under-12 Division One and, in a clash of the top two seeds, number-one ranked Brianna Harricharan got the better of fellow TT player Shiana Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10-3.

Other Results (Finals) -

Boys Under-10 Division Two Singles: Armani Rosemond (St Lucia) bt Daniel Collymore (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.

Junior Girls Division Two Singles: Annakie Arlette (St Lucia) bt Ella Emamalie (TT) 4-1, 4-0.

Senior Boys Division Two Singles: Gavin Bruce (TT) bt Isaac George (TT) 4-0, 4-0.

Senior Girls Division Two Singles: Kaily Alexander (TT) bt Leann Sydney (TT) 5-3, 4-2.

Girls Under-10 Doubles: Bren Newallo Badal (TT)/Anaya Roberts (TT) bt Johara Dowlat (TT)/Isabella Rambhajan (TT) 4-1, 4-2.

Girls Under-12 Doubles: Makeda Bain (TT)/Cherdine Sylvester (TT) bt Samiyah Mohammed (TT)/Shasmeen Mohammed (TT) 4-0, 4-1.

Girls Under-14 Doubles: Lilly Mohammed (TT)/Naomi Mohammed (TT) bt Katie Broughton/Zahra Shamsi 1-4, 5-4(7), 10-4.

Senior Girls Doubles: Ella Carrington/Charlotte Ready bt Brianna Harricharan (TT)/Eva Pasea (TT) 4-0, 4-1.

Boys Under-10 Doubles: Ryan Stewart (TT)/Cruz Thornton (Barbados) bt Favian Dates (TT)/Justin Duncan (TT) 4-0, 4-1.

Boys Under-12 Doubles: Oliver Harrigan (TT)/Sebastian Plimmer bt Jack Brown (TT)/Christopher Khan (TT) 4-0, 4-2.

Boys Under-14 Doubles: Connor Carrington (TT)/Nirav Dougldeen bt Daniel Dumas (TT)/Liev Khan 4-2, 4-1.

Senior Boys Doubles: Louis Dalla Costa (TT)/Tim Pasea (TT) bt Zachery Byng/Zechariah Permell by walkover.