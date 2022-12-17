Carter goes for gold in 50m free at World Short Course

DYLAN CARTER will be going for gold in the men's 50-metre freestyle on Saturday, the penultimate day of the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, at Melbourne, Australia.

The final is expected to take place at 6.39 am (TT time).

The 26-year-old Carter has the joint-fifth fastest time entering the final with 20.94 seconds.

In Friday's first semi-final, Carter was joint-second, along with Lewis Burras of Great Britain. Kyle Chambers of Australia won the race, in 20.91 seconds.

Also on Friday, Carter finished seventh in the men's 50m backstroke, in 23.12 seconds, ahead of Marek Ulrich of Germany (23.37).

Ryan Murphy of the United States copped gold in 22.64, followed by Isaac Cooper of Australia (22.73) and Kacper Stokowski of Poland (22.74).

On Wednesday, Carter placed sixth in the 50m butterfly final, in 22.14.