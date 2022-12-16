Why we forget

THE EDITOR: Why do we forget, people? What are the contributing factors? Why does forgetting occur?

Here are some theories:

* The interference theory: Forgetting is the result of different memories interfering with one another.

* The decay theory: In this case the length of time between the memory and recalling that information determines whether the information will be retained or forgotten.

* The retrieval failure theory: We do not remember information because it never made it into long-term memory in the first place.

* The cue dependent theory: Information is present in memory but cannot be recalled unless retrieval cues are present.

Forgetting is a part of life.

Hear my better half, "AV, I am putting it to you, you were in the mall with a well endowed female Vene on Friday."

I reply, "It is alleged. Were you there? I may have been there but I do not recall."

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town