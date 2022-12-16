San Juan/Laventille Corporation launches website

The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation's new website.

THE San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation has launched its own website – sjlrc.com – which it said is necessary to "keep up with the advancement of society."

The launch was held at the Jeffrey Reyes Building at First Street, San Juan on Friday morning.

The corporation's public relations, marketing and festival committee chairman Joy Benjamin said the new website seeks to "ensure burgesses are fully informed of services, activities, announcements and all other necessary information while providing another medium for easier communication."

The website says the corporation "functions to effectively and reliably ensure infrastructural, social, environmental, and communal services focused on continuous improvement of the quality of life of our burgesses and staff."

This, it said, will be achieved through community empowerment and innovative approaches to future development.

The website includes information about the corporation's history, events, current staff members and information about fees and services, among other things.It also allows online payments.

Benjamin said, "We want to bring quick resolutions to issues of concerns."

Adding that change is constant, she hoped this would boost the corporation's online presence.