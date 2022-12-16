Sagicor continues support for Servol

Sagicor finance manager Gina Paul-Schwartz presents food hampers to Junior Life programme co-ordinator Gillian Adams, at Sagicor’s head office in Port of Spain. -

As part of its Helping Hands corporate social responsibilit initiative, regional financial services entity Sagicor continued to provide support to Servol Ltd by donating food hampers to vulnerable members of its community, as well as conducting a financial management seminar at its Advance Skills Training Centre in La Romaine.

Servol is one of three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the Caribbean benefiting from this Sagicor initiative, including The Deaf Heart Project in Barbados; and Lake Health and Wellbeing in St Kitts and Nevis., a media release said.

Gina Paul-Schwartz, finance manager at Sagicor Life Inc, said in the release, “Sagicor believes in partnering with NGOs that have wide community impact and Servol certainly has that. As a financial services organisation, helping young people get a head-start in financial management just makes sense. And keeping with the Christmas season, Sagicor was pleased to donate food hampers to share some Christmas cheer, particularly as we continue to experience a turbulent rainy season.”

Servol is a community-based organisation that focuses on building the capacities of local communities to meet their needs through various human development programmes. The organisation focuses on early childhood care, life training development via its adolescent development programme, teacher training, education and skills training, and parent support via its Parent Outreach Programme.

Helping Hands was officially launched in September and saw the submission of over 250 applications from various charities across the region, during nominations held in June.