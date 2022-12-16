Police probe alleged child abuse, assault but deny inaction

Image representing child abuse. Photo source: echopress.com

Police have confirmed that allegations of child abuse in San Fernando are being investigated but have dismissed claims of negligence.

A police media release on Wednesday referred to claims on social media that police were negligent in treating with an incident where a child was raped and a woman assaulted.

The post claimed several people made reports to the police without further response from police.

In the release, the police said a report was made last Saturday at the San Fernando police station.

A woman alleged that her child had been inappropriately touched by a man. No allegations of sexual intercourse were made, the release added.

In the official police report, the woman also did not claim being assaulted by the same man.

The report was taken by WPC Sanjan, and the matter was referred to the Child Protection Unit which is investigating.

The police said officers visited the area where the assault allegedly happened and asked if people named in the post had called the police, but they denied.

People told officers while they heard a commotion coming from the building where the alleged assault happened, they were not fully aware of what exactly happened.