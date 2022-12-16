Just scrap iron now?

THE EDITOR: I wonder if are any buyers still interested in Petrotrin. Given the length of time it has been down, getting it back up and running can be difficult and costly. I doubt the machinery would still be in proper working condition.

So, I ask those responsible: Are there any buyers out there?

I suggest that if there is no buyer that the Government sells the assets that can still be used. Or have they deteriorated to the point of being scrap iron?

Still, even at that stage we can get some money to put back into the economy. The scrap iron business will soon be thriving again after the regulations are put in place.

It is tough to see Petrotrin go down the drain, but you never know. Maybe by some miracle a buyer will come forward.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail