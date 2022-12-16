Hinds: Measures in place to protect those suspected of killing police

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said there are measures in place to protect people in police custody who are suspects in the killing of a police officer.

Hinds was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Friday. He made no reference to any specific incident as he gave his answer.

"The TT Police Service is guided by the Police Service Regulations, Chapter 1501, Part Nine, under the rubric: custody and care of prisoners.

"The Police Service is guided by the judge's rules in standing order 32 statements, as it relates to all persons who are in custody and more particularly, persons who are suspects in the killing of a police officer.

Mark asked Hinds no further questions on the issue.