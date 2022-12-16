Don’t cry, Renaldo, just smile

THE EDITOR: Football is a game that can make big, hardback men cry long tears. Even without the Peter Drury commentary, I couldn’t hold back a flood of tears seeing Christiano Renaldo play, potentially, his final few minutes of international football.

Some would argue that winning a European Championship, as he did in 2016, is harder than winning a World Cup, which is not a bad shout.

He has achieved enough to cement himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time. It gives me goosebumps to think that one day I’ll tell my grandchildren that I witnessed this phenomenal athlete perform. Deep down, there’s nobody on this planet who prefers CR7 or Messi, we love them both equally. It’s because of the drama he and other players bring on and off the field why we call it the beautiful game.

However, there’s a lot that boys especially can take from Renaldo – his never-say-never attitude, unfiltered focus on what he wants to achieve, sheer will and desire to succeed. Not to mention his dream physique, cool hairstyles, community work and love for family. He is the ultimate example of hard work pays off, not giving up and practice makes perfect.

On the field, you could see from afar he practised his step-overs and knuckle balls endlessly. I wouldn’t bet on anybody else to take a penalty to save my life. I love his electric running style, his stance over a dead ball and the infamous “Siiiiuuuu” celebration. He literally glides and freezes in the air when going for a header.

I think he would have had more goals if it weren’t for his Adam’s apple – that made him offside every now and again.

Time has ticked too quickly for him; he is irreplaceable. I can’t imagine a football world without him. He came, he conquered, and he took us all along with him. He is a tide no one can surf, he has achieved heights no one can scale, and he’s got nothing to prove anymore. I won’t say goodbye, he will always be with us.

Don’t cry because it’s over Christiano, smile because it happened.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas