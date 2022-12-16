CAL introduces ninth 737-8 aircraft

A Caribbean Airlines plane

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) introduced 9Y-SUR, its ninth 737-8 aircraft, into commercial operations on Friday.

In a media release, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said this addition is a milestone in the fleet renewal.

He added: "The new fleet has enabled us to provide our customers with a significantly enhanced on-board experience and has also benefited the environment through lower emissions and fuel burn reductions. Customer feedback has been positive, indicating that we’ve been able to deliver on our commitment to reset expectations.”

He said CAL is also excited to reveal exciting plans in 2023.

The aircraft's inaugural flight was from Piarco International Airport to Miami International Airport.