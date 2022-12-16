Bain, Duke win titles at RBC Tennis
MAKEDA Bain and Keyondre Duke were among those winning titles on another rain-affected day at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Thursday.
Bain, competing in the girls Under-12 singles division one final, defeated St Lucian Amia Jn Marie 6-2, 6-7, 10-8.
Top seeded Duke got past Nirav Dougdeen in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to claim the boys Under-14 singles division one crown.
In the boys Under-10 division one singles final, Favian Dates was too strong for Immanuel Charles of St Lucia 4-0, 4-0.
In another final contested, Keyah Roberts was a 4-1, 2-4, 10-6 winner over Teijha Wellington in the girls Under-10 division two singles final.
Many singles and doubles finals will be played on Friday.
