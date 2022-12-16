A waste of time

Energy Minister Stuart Young - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Energy Minister says we will soon have solar farms. The US continues to exploit our energy needs, so how would this help us to stand on our own, gaining some respect from the US on our future energy needs.

That's a waste of time. Fossil fuels can't be replaced environmentally or economically by solar or wind at this time.

Maybe one day they will find a way to develop these alternative energies without having to use oil/gas to build them.

Apart from that, these energy sources destroy the environment and wind generators kill thousands of birds daily.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail