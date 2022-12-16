A Team Band to treat children

A Team Band -

The A Team Band will treat children from two of the children’s homes on December 18. The is the band’s way of paying it forward this Yuletide season,

In a media release band manager Zarin Morean said members all agree that there is tremendous gratitude to be expressed for the band’s ongoing success. It was felt that children from the St Jude’s Home for Girls and the St Dominic’s Children’s Home would be entertained this year.

“Our desire is to ultimately make this an annual event for children. We have called on our friends in the music industry and corporate stakeholders to be a part of it and the willingness has been humbling,” said Morean.

The event takes place at the Starlift Steel Orchestra panyard, Christopher Samuel Drive in Mucurapo, Port of Spain. The band’s PRO, Desiree Sorzano said the event will be from 2 pm-6 pm. “We have a lot planned for the little ones. From horseback riding to face painting, numerous games and bouncy castle fun, and of course, artiste performances along with Santa and Mrs Claus, there is no doubt that a lot of fun will be had.”

While the event is not open to the public, and caters solely to the children of the two homes anyone who may want to give back in some way, can contact the A Team Band’s administration at 704-9999 or 485-2861. Use