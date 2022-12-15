Thank you, Mr Lynch, KC

Jerome Lynch, KC -

THE EDITOR: I would like to thank Mr Jerome Lynch, KC, chair of the Paria commission of enquiry, for bringing to the fore and highlighting the mess TT is currently in.

Thank you sir, for:

Showing us the incompetence and tardiness of those in authority;

For showing how people procrastinate to hide the truth once they think they can get away with it;

For not letting them get away with it;

For showing the arrogance of those in authority;

For showing the heartlessness of those in authority;

For showing how stupid so-called "intelligent" people sound;

For showing the similarity between rescue and recover;

For showing the difference between continually and continuously;

For showing the difference between monitoring and, "Ah just pass and watch periodically;"

For showing that nobody is responsible or accountable for anything in TT;

For showing there are people in jobs with no qualifications, experience and competence;

For showing us lawyers who defend such incompetence;

For showing us it is always somebody else's fault, never ours;

For showing we still need the big whip over us in order to perform our duties;

For showing we have a long way to go and;

For showing us that integrity is absent in authority.

Thank you sir, for showing us that we still have a very long way to go.

DEAN PERSAD

Via e-mail