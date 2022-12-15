Rahamut’s Evergreen Sports honour top cricketers

Calvin Loubon, from left, Keron Rampersad, general manager Ramco Industries Ltd Lochan Samsundar, chairman Rahamut Group of Companies Razai Azard Rahaman, Lorenzo Loubon, Keron Ramoutar and Darren Samlal -

AFTER two years of absence due to no play and covid 19 restrictions, the Rahamut’s Evergreen Sports and Cultural Club hosted its annual awards ceremony and dinner on December 3.

Sponsor representatives, supporters, parents and players were all present for the return of the awards function.

Among the awardees were Lorenzo Loubon, who scored the most runs in both the 40-over and T20 tournaments, getting 249 and 234 runs respectively.

Former national youth player Darren Samlal copped the most wickets in the 40-over format with 13, while Keron Ramoutar and Sachin Ramsubhag were the joint highest wicket takers in the T20 tournament with ten each.

Earlier in the year, the club maintained a successful record. They were crowned champions of the South Zone T20 defeating Woodland Sports Club in the final. They went on to be undefeated in the 40-over format and were crowned joint champions in a washed-out encounter in what was a repeat of the T20 final. Later in the year, the club’s Over-40 team also were in sublime form, triumphing to their second joint national Over-40 title. The final was also washed out, but the squad maintained their undefeated run.

In 2022, Rahamut’s Evergreen’s goal was to refuel the energy in the community by guiding and molding youth players into roles of responsibility. This was reflected on and off the field with 75 per cent of the first XI in every match being players under the age of 23, and a greater supporter turnout with parents of this younger generation taking a more active role in the club’s support system.

Title sponsors Rahamut Group of Companies expressed their delight over the club's work especially in growing community bonds and striving to keep the young ones away from negative distractions. Additionally, they pledged their continued support of the club’s work during the cricket season and beyond by maintaining their sponsorship for the 2023 season.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the five cricketers of the year – Lorenzo Loubon, Calvin Loubon, Keron Rampersad, Darren Samlal and Keron Ramoutar. They are all under the age of 23.