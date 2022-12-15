PDP chairman: No more statements on resignations

PDP chairman Sean Nedd - Photo by David Reid

As resignations within the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) executive continue, chairman of the party Dr Sean Nedd says any further resignations will remain an internal matter for the party.

Nedd spoke with Newsday on Thursday after numerous calls for him to confirm the resignations and the current structure of the executive.

He said: “At this stage, I am not making any further statements on it. Right now, any further discussion on resignation is going to be an internal party matter. We are consolidating all the positions right now.”

Newsday understands that the party has received resignations from its deputy chairman Andre Cowan and general secretary Ann Natasha Second as well as elections officer Otis Noel.

This comes on the heels of a mass resignation of 13 elected members of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Other resignations to date: THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary Certica Williams-Orr.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael

Assistant Secretary Sonny Craig

Secretary of Tourism, Culture. Antiquities and Transportation Tashia BurrisAssistant Secretary Megan Morrison

Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett

Assistant Secretary Orlando Kerr

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James

Assistant Secretary Joel Sampson

Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terance Baynes

Assistant Secretary Wane Clarke

Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Urban Renewal Ian Pollard

Assistant Secretary Niall George

Secretary for Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin

Assistant Secretary Nigel Taitt