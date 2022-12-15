Name change won't change a thing

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - David Reid

THE EDITOR: Changing the name of WASA's Water Resources Unit to the Water Management Unit is not going to change anything. It is the same old khaki pants.

This name change would not fool the population into thinking WASA’s capacity to provide a reliable and clean water supply will improve. That is not going to happen.

Another joke is WASA’s decision to change the unit which answers to the public for water complaints and put this now in the hands of TSTT – another failed institution. Imagine, one would have to go through TSTT to lodge a complaint about WASA. The bet is, WASA respondents would not be available to answer queries. No difference.

Mr Public Utilities Minister, would it not be better to go through directly to WASA with your WASA queries rather than go to a third party – TSTT?

Many people know personally how long it takes TSTT to attend to problems raised by its own customers, so what can WASA customers expect when they have to deal with TSTT with their WASA-related issues?

Mr Gonzales, you have many, many questions to answer.

Our country’s first prime minister Dr Eric Williams closed down the Trinidad Government Railway in 1965. Patrick Manning closed down Caroni 1975 Ltd in 2005. Dr Rowley closed down Petrotrin in 2018.

It seems there is a common denominator here and we should watch closely at what happens to WASA in 2023.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo