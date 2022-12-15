Juniors hunt titles at RBC Tennis on Thursday

Nirav Dougdeen - AYANNA KINSALE

IT was a battle between Trinidad and Tobago and St Lucia in the girls Under-12 singles semi-finals with both countries emerging with one win each at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, Amia Jn Marie of St Lucia defeated Cyra Ramcharan of TT 7-5, 6-4. Makeda Bain of TT was victorious in semi-final two getting past St Lucian Jaelyn Henry 6-2, 7-6.

In the boys Under-12 singles semi-finals, Oliver Harragin (TT) outlasted Denney Estava (St Lucia) 6-1, 6-2 and, in a all-TT showdown, Jack Brown beat second seeded Christopher Khan 6-4, 7-5. Time was lost on Wednesday because of rain.

Finals will be contested on Thursday from 9 am on the final day of the tournament.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys Under-14 semi-finals: Keyondre Duke def Alhil Cyril 6-2, 7-5; Nirav Dougdeen def Connor Carrington 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Under-16 semi-finals: B’Jorn Hall def Deron Dumas 6-3, 6-1; Jordell Chapman def Daniel Rahaman 6-3, 6-1.