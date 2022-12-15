Different strokes for different folks

THE EDITOR: The Telecommunications Authority (TATT) seems to have gone blind, deaf and dumb to PNM-controlled radio stations that damn God, take the name of Jesus Christ in vain and use language that borders on the obscene.

However, TATT was not blind, deaf or dumb in its very close scrutiny to the utterances of a certain Mr Inshan Ishmael, on local television.

By letter dated December 12, TATT informed Mr Ishmael that on Ocotber 12, 2022, at 8.06 pm, he used the words: "Allyuh get this effing land free..."

TATT took great offence and stated this was as good as Mr Ishmael using the term "f---ing," and thus, "the language utilised was inappropriate for broadcast on the airwaves."

It took them two months to arrive at this conclusion.

But wait a minute!

Didn't our esteemed Prime Minster in November 2017, use the term "s--t kicker" to describe the boots he was wearing at the time? Wasn't that term broadcast on both the print, television and radio media?

TATT was quiet as a mouse back then. It made no objection and never wrote to a television, print or broadcast media house. Not a word, because apparently certain people could say whatever they want.

One day, maybe when it is too late, people will wake up and see just how devious things are in our country.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope