DeliverMeTT creator steps up service to commuters

Ida Marie Thomas shares her plans for her rideshare service using an an app she created. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Ida Marie Thomas, creator of the rideshare app DeliverMeTT, first had the idea for the app after being at her job at Telecommunication Services of TT (TSTT) for 27 years. She gained experience in customer service, logistics and project management.

Thomas said she knew there were other rideshare platforms, but wanted to give back to the public because she had such extensive knowledge on customer service and information technology.

“When you’re in your 40s, you have to consider whether or not you’d go back into the corporate entity or if you want to do something on your own. When I realised I had all this skill, I said you know what, I’ve managed contractors before, and I’m a problem-solver. So I did my research and wondered what I can offer to the citizens of TT.”

Thomas, whose business is based in Diego Martin, said at the time there weren’t many private taxi services and from this she found a great opportunity to launch the service.

“I prefer if I’m travelling that somebody comes to me especially for the more remote areas. They would have to walk really far and I had to think about walking out really far for transportation and it’s dangerous.”

She said though she earned in a bachelor’s degree in information technology, she still needed help to design and put together the app which she got from former co-workers and friends she made throughout her time at TSTT.

Thomas said her main focus would be serving the people of TT who have suffered because of the pandemic and are continuing to do so. She said passengers will have to pay $25 for the car, a base rate of $12 per journey with an additional $1.50 per kilometre for a ride less than 20 kilometres and $2.70 per kilometre for over 20 kilometres. With the DeliverMeTT app, passengers can pay using their debit or credit cards or cash.

She said with Christmas and Carnival around the corner, packages and deals will be offered to users.

“Right now there is a high demand to deliver packages, but when it comes to the courier line, we’re not necessarily does these services with a two to three-day window. We more focus on the customers who have tenders or those who need something in another customer’s hands now.”

She said people can have their packages delivered within 15 to 30 minutes since DeliverMeTT drivers are stationed throughout TT. Thomas said the only thing that will keep back drivers is the traffic.

Thomas said there are also security features that allow passengers to share their live location to their loved ones with the app and if passengers are feeling unsafe, they can use the messaging feature to get in touch with the Thomas’ customer-service reps. Passengers can also call if they prefer.

“We have male and female drivers, but what makes DeliverMeTT different is I focus on more mature drivers because to me, that’s the more professional type of look.”

She said she couldn’t give a specific number of drivers as it fluctuates since drivers are can work with their own schedules. She said some drivers may have a full-time job and may make themselves available for a few hours to earn more income.

“We have interviewed over 600 drivers and we do basically have about 40 to 50 drivers online per day, but these are part timers and full timers. It’s a 24-hour service so people will come on at different intervals.”

Thomas said applicants to be drivers must present a certificate of character and background checks are done on them. They must download the DeliverMeTT Driver app on the Play Store or App Store, register and include all necessary documents. She said the applicant will then be contacted for an interview.

She said as for pay, it depends on the individual and how many rides they accept on a monthly basis. A driver can make between $1,000 and $9,000 monthly.

She said DeliverMeTT has over 20,000 subscribers, some are on and off while others are regular users. Thomas said the feedback from the passengers have been good and they have even labelled the company and app one of the leading taxi services in their opinions.

Though Thomas has recorded this amount of subscribers, she said the company took a massive hit during the covid19 pandemic like many others.

“What we as a company decided to do was give back to the drivers, so I took a lower cut to be able to give them more because I can take the brunt of it. I can’t drop the prices any more, I mean we are seeing right now the price of gas and that’s a real thing.”

She said despite other services increasing their prices, she decided to take a different stance because “people don’t need to feel that pinch, right now.”

“If it is we have to make that decision we will be doing a more incremental increase and we'll test the market to see how people respond we won't just hit it hit hot right now because if you're accustomed paying one price to go to such a deep increase could really hit somebody's pocket if they're using you daily.”

Thomas wants people to download the DeliverMeTT app over booking rides by calling 683-RIDE as it would activate the security features offered.