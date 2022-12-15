Blood on Dr Rowley's hands

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE EDITOR: Yet another shocking and violent crime has occurred in Chaguanas, where a father was murdered in a home invasion at Caroni Savannah Road. The perpetrators fled the scene and as of now, remain unknown and at large.

I wish to extend deepest condolences to the family who have suffered this tragedy, and to all victims of violent crime in what has been the most horrific year in our nation’s recent history.

At the time of my writing, the murder toll was 582. These are not just 582 people who are in need of justice, but over 582 families, friends and loved ones who have also suffered loss due to the violence.

These victims all deserve accountability from those charged with responsibility to maintain law and order.

It is clear that citizens are living under a reign of terror from criminals who operate with impunity, which this Rowley-led regime is entirely responsible for.

As I said recently, if the selection process for the Commissioner of Police had not been sabotaged, the Police Service would not today be hamstrung in their ability to curb violent crimes.

The Prime Minister's steadfast refusal to heed calls to replace the glaringly incompetent Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, is now an act of political negligence.

While prayer is welcomed and always needed, Prime Minister Rowley must act in accordance with his conscience and accept that he and his incompetent government cannot solve our crime problem.

As our murder rate steadily and tragically climbs to 600, Dr Rowley, as head of the National Security Council, must answer to the people for the blood that is on his hands.

DINESH RAMBALLY

MP, Chaguanas West