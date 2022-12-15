Angels of Southern Medical Clinic

THE EDITOR: Sometimes in life, we are faced with a situation that totally devastates us, leaves us feeling helpless, hopeless and stressed out to our very limits.

Recently, this was an ordeal my family and I faced.

When God can't come, He sends help – so true, as we discovered. At Southern Medical Clinic we met angels that walk among us, in the persons of Sherry, the front-desk attendant of Dr Rene Ramnarace, Dr Peng, Demi, Dr Yardesh Singh, nurse Semper and many other kind, caring employees of this institution.

Thank you for your service, care and professionalism. Thank you all so much, with appreciation and gratitude from our hearts.

JUNE JOSEPH

(for Ronny)

Via e-mail