5 reasons your brand needs a podcast

Many people have begun asking whether they should start a podcast, but have been on the fence about whether they should seriously pursue it.

Podcasts have been one medium that has been experiencing growth every year and it’s also the least crowded of all the media.

There are over 572 million active blogs in the world, 114 million active YouTube channels and only two million podcasts. By the end of 2022, we are expected to have 424 million podcast listeners and 505 million by the end of 2023, with current trends. Podcast listenership is growing every year and there aren’t enough podcasts to match that growth.

Now when you think about how many podcasts emanate from the Caribbean, those numbers go way down.

When I look at the Apple Podcast chart's top 200 for each Caribbean country, I usually see between five and ten podcasts ranking on the charts for the top 200 from a Caribbean creative person.

This is a great opportunity for us, because we see that people are consuming podcast content in the Caribbean, but we just don’t have enough Caribbean content being produced.

I know people have also been feeling our audience attention spans are getting shorter, and it may not make sense to do a podcast. People’s attention spans are short for social media content, but podcasts have become one of the best forms of content, because they have the highest completion rates – 80 per cent.

When you factor in that the most popular duration of podcast episodes is 20-40 minutes, followed by 40-60-minute episodes, you will understand that people who listen to podcasts enjoy the content and format. Let’s dive into the five reasons why your brand should start a podcast:

1. Allows for depth: Since brands are creating shorter and shorter pieces of content on social media, the substance is usually the first thing that goes out the door. You can’t ever dive deeper into a topic if you are only focused on creating 15-, 30- or 60-second pieces of content. A podcast allows you to explore the depths of any topic for any industry. You can then take clips of the podcast and distribute bite-sized pieces on social media to encourage your audience to listen to the full episode. Google your industry and add “podcast” at the end and you will see that you can create a podcast for any industry you are in.

2. Brand positioning: Your podcast, that you create, is one of the best things you can do to separate yourself from the market and position your brand as one of the leaders In your industry. It’s very hard for your expertise to be shown in bite-sized bits on social media, and those bits can easily be taken out of context, since there isn’t enough in those clips. Your audience will want more info and your podcast will allow you to explore the depths of a topic and allow your expertise to shine. This will in turn build a deeper connection with your audience.

3. Passive consumption: Podcasts are the only form of content that allows for passive consumption. Twenty-two per cent of global podcast listeners surveyed say they listen to podcasts whilst in their cars. People can work out, cook, do chores and listen to a podcast in the background. You are not able to do that with any other form of content.

4. Easy to start: The good thing with a podcast is that they are easy to start and the equipment doesn’t cost much. Technically you can use your phone and your headset to record a podcast episode. My advice is to look for a second-hand “dynamic” microphone and use your computer to record to get a decent level of quality when starting. You don’t need to spend more than US$60 for a decent second-hand mic to start a podcast.

5. Tap into industry experts: Your podcast will allow your brand to build a community and invite other industry experts to your programme. This allows for cross-pollination of audiences and the chance for your audience to learn more from other experts in your industry.

When a podcast is done correctly, it’s the most powerful form of content, because people are inviting you into their personal spaces, listening to you for a long period and soaking in your every word.

In 2023, the brands that are going to experience serious growth are the ones that can build deeper connections and not rely on social media. Your podcasts are also discoverable via search engines, which will aid in your brand's discoverability. Now is a perfect time to enter the world of podcasting.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs in building their digital presence and monetising their platforms. You can learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcast.