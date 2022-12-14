Questions from a confused voter

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: I have been paying close attention to the discussion among legal and constitutional experts with regard to “Resignationgate” – the collective decision of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA)'s Chief Secretary and the other assenblymen to quit the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Regarding the legal aspect, the consensus (with which I am in agreement) seems to be that these resignations were legitimate, as such there is no legal basis for fresh elections – although there may be some basis for legal interpretation.

However, when it comes to the moral/ethical need for fresh elections, there is a significant difference of opinion, which leaves a poor, not very bright voter like myself totally baffled.

Consequently, in an effort to become “unconfused” I wish to put two scenarios (one far-fetched but necessary to illustrate my concern, the other much more plausible) to those who say that owing to the fact that the THA Act does not recognise political parties and that assemblymen are free to act independently after they are elected, no moral/ethical dilemma exists.

Scenario 1: If the assemblymen who resigned exercise their independent choice and decide to join the UNC or Gary Griffith’s NTA, neither of which contested the THA election, but which would now for all intents and purposes control the THA, would those people still say there is no need for fresh elections? Should a voter be happy with such a development?

Note that if/when the oxymoronic “group of independents” form their new party it would also be a party which did not face the polls.

Scenario 2: If in the future we have an eight to seven result and three months after the majority party assumes control of the THA two members are induced to defect to the former minority party, which then takes control of the assembly with a nine to six majority, would there still be no moral/ethical need for fresh elections? Wouldn’t this be considered as frustrating the will of those who voted for these assemblymen and by extension the party with the initial majority?

If the answer in both scenarios is there is still no moral/ethical need for fresh elections, is this ideal or desirable?

This poor confused voter eagerly awaits a response.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail