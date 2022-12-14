Ponche de Crème and Parang returns

File Photo

This year, the National Trust restarts the annual Ponche de Crème and Parang live concert event, a fixture on the Christmas calendar.

Ponche de Crème and Parang is one of the largest fundraising events held by the National Trust, a media release said.

In previous years, proceeds have gone to the maintenance of Nelson Island Heritage Site. This year, however, the event will be hosted at Mille Fleurs Heritage House on December 17. The proceeds will go to the maintenance of Nelson Island Heritage Site as well as Mille Fleurs Heritage House, the release said.

The National Trust is inviting members and non-members to performances by Los Sonidos, Los Alumnos de San Juan and Myron B. Patrons will have options of traditional Christmas delicacies, from paimee to ponche de crème, the release said.

One complimentary glass of ponche de crème will be served to guests on arrival.

Tickets cost $200 for members and $250 for non-members. Street parking is available and paid parking will be available at QRC at $50 per vehicle. Patrons are encouraged to carpool.

For more info: Graeme.Suite@nationaltrust.tt or info@nationaltrust.tt or 225-4750