Easy solution to Paria losses

THE EDITOR: It may seem surprising that every financial expert, from economists to accountants to financial analysts, were surprised that the Paria Fuel Trading Company has been losing money. After all, governments have for years been applying the simple accounting trick of omitting subsidies from financial statements in order to make state companies look profitable.

Public choice theory, however, predicts that Paria would always be a drain on the economy. This is because (a) its board comprises political appointees who may lack the competence for the position, now being painfully highlighted by the commission of enquiry into the divers’ deaths, but that does not result in removal as would happen in the private sector; (b) being a monopoly, the company has no incentive to be efficient; and (c) being subsidised, its directors have no incentive to make a profit.

The implications of Paria’s losses are dire. Not only does this undermine the economy further, but the specific risk is that the country will soon experience fuel shortages.

Luckily, the solution is technically simple. As I suggested in a letter last October, the Government should relinquish its fuel monopoly and allow anyone to import gas with no tariffs or price controls.

Unfortunately, technically sound solutions are often politically unsound, in that the Government will be unwilling to overturn the Paria feeding trough or provide ammunition to its critics.

ELTON SINGH

Couva