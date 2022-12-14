Dumas upsets top seed Hadden at RBC Tennis

DERON Dumas upset first ranked James Hadden to seal a place in the semi-finals of the boys Under-16 division one singles at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament being played at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

On Tuesday, a few matches were cancelled because of rain, but Dumas still got the time to defeat Hadden 6-3, 6-1. Also in the boys Under-16 quarter-finals, fourth seeded Bjorn Hall was leading Rajesh Sharma 6-2, 5-1 before the latter retired. Third seeded Jordell Chapman got past Messiah Permell 6-3, 6-1 and second ranked Daniel Rahaman had to battle to defeat Alexander Merry 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

In the girls Under-10 division two semi-finals, Teijha Wellington was a 4-1, 4-1 winner over Anaya Roberts and in the other semi-final Keyah Roberts beat St Lucia’s Nefertari Goddard 1-4, 4-1, 10-5.

Wednesday will be a packed schedule because of the time lost on Tuesday.

OTHER RESULTS –

Boys Under-10 Division Two Quarter-finals: Paul Devaux def Eli Paty 4-2, 4-2; Daniel Collymore def Jervaldo Quashie 4-2, 4-0; Armani Rosemond def Joshua Adams 4-0, 4-1.

Girls Under-10 Division One Round Robin: Suri Ramcharan def Zelena Mohammed 6-0; Samuella Bertrand def Merkisha Justin 6-3.