Defending champs France defeat Morocco in semi
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS France whipped Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday, in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final contest, at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar.
The 2018 winners took the lead after five minutes when left-back Theo Hernandez pounced on a loose ball to slot home a left-footed shot past Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Substitute winger Randal Kolo Muani doubled France's lead in the 79th minute. Less than a minute after replacing Ousmane Dembele, Muani collected a ball in the penalty box and finished from close range.
Morocco, who were the first African team to reach the semi-final round of the World Cup, lost a few key players to injury, and they were unable to withstand their more experienced opponents.
France will be looking to become the second team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, since Brazil (1958 and 1962). They will turn their attention towards Sunday's final, where they will face Argentina, who brushed aside Croatia 3-0 in the first semi on Tuesday.
Comments
"Defending champs France defeat Morocco in semi"