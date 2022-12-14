Cummings hopeful $24m National Service Complex will bring opportunities

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings.

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings is hopeful that youth-focused programmes, policies and a youth development agency is the key to transforming the lives and minds of young people in TT.

At the sod-turning ceremony for the National Service Complex, at the old teachers’ college, Mausica Road, D’Abadie on Tuesday morning, Cummings said the objective of this new facility and other programmes is to attract enthusiastic young people looking for opportunities.

The new National Service Complex project will take 12 months to complete at $24.75 million. There will be renovation and restoration of several areas plus the construction of three new buildings along with some civil works.

Works include the construction of a small pavilion, dining hall, dormitories, school building, administration and social welfare office and upgraded electrical system lighting throughout the facility among others.

Cummings said, “Up on completion this building will house 300 cadets who will have the chance to realise their full potential and make meaningful contributions to national development.”

He said the ministry will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to meet its goal to give young people a start to serve and contribute to TT’s ongoing national-building efforts.

He said, “The Government agreed to establish a National Development Agency and very soon the government will be taking legislation to Parliament to give life to that agency and the management of these facilities will fall under the agency.

“The programmes are designed to help inculcate important values and aid in the acquisition of essential skills and support to make them successful individuals. Programmes like these create a safer society as they create cohesion and strengthen national identity.”

The results from this and other youth-focused programmes –once done right – will transform the interaction and overall behaviour of youths across TT.

“We are confident that in the right hands that mission accomplished will be a matter of time.”