Carter sixth in men's 50m butterfly final at World Short Course

Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago rests after winning his heat in the men's 50m butterfly during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter finished sixth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final at the 16th FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday.

Carter stopped the clock in 22.14 seconds. Winning gold was Brazilian Nicholas Santos in 21.78, followed by Noe Ponti of Switzerland in 21.96 and Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary copped bronze in 21.98. Finishing fourth was Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore in 22.01 and South African Chad Le Clos ended fifth in 22.11.

Carter was faster in the heats and semi-finals of the event.

Competing in heat eight on Tuesday (Monday night TT time), Carter touched the wall first in 22.11 to seal a place in the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday morning, Carter won semi-final one in 22.02.

Carter is scheduled to swim in the men’s 50m backstroke heats on Wednesday night. Carter will line up in heat five at 8.27 pm (TT time).

On Thursday, Carter will be in the pool again to face the starter in the men’s 50m freestyle heats. He will compete in heat nine at 9.30 pm.