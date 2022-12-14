Boy, ten, among four wounded in Dinsley shooting

Crime scene officers

Four people, including a woman and her ten-year-old son, are being treated for gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was with her son at Partap Street at around 5.05 pm when they heard gunshots and ran away.

While running, the woman saw a white Nissan wagon driving off. While taking cover with her son, she felt a numbness in her buttocks and realised she had been shot.

Her son also complained of a burning in his right forearm.

People saw the bleeding mother and son and took them to hospital ,where they remained up to Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a bullet was lodged in the boy's upper forearm.

A 35-year-old Arouca man was also shot in his lower left leg, and a 23-year-old woman in her upper leg.

All of the wounded are in stable condition.

Officers from the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit found 14 spent shells and three spent 7.62 shell casings.

Police from the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.