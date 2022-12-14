Believe concert to present a gift of love

John Thomas -

Believe: A Gift of Love, will be staged at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, from December 15-18. This year's show centres around the benefits of gift giving and love.

Focusing on the show's theme, producer John Thomas said "the gift of love is needed more than ever."

"Every good gift is really a gift of love...to receive a gift is to open ourselves to love," he said in a media release.

Thomas said gift-giving to Jesus Christ by the wisemen, and Christ giving himself as the ultimate gift, and even the gifts he received from his mother, demonstrated the power of the gift giving and love.

"The Magi, the wise, understood the power of the gift. It was to show reverence. Their giving, which ushered in the tradition of gift giving at Christmas, is a perfect example of a good gift, a gift of love. Frankincense, myrrh and gold, were things of great value, both material and immaterial. They could be traded and were no doubt useful to the family who soon became refugees and had to flee their homeland. However, the gifts were also symbols of the true nature of the baby in low estate whom they were adoring, a priest, prophet and king, whose later sacrifice of self and personal will would become the ultimate example of gift giving."

Touching on the current state of the world with wars, climate change impact and other troubles, Thomas said: "All around us, people are suffering. Children will spend Christmas in bomb shelters, refugees, alone on a long, uncertain journey, and so many families in damaged homes, with the little they have left after the flood waters receded."

His own life had been affected by acts of gift-giving:

"When I was a child, my mother gave me two life-changing gifts: a microphone and a blackboard. I have long pondered whether those gifts planted the seeds of music and teaching or whether like the wisemen, my mother saw and knew me even as a baby. Maybe, it was the Spirit leading her as it led the wisemen to the manger. I have realised that I, too, must be led by the Spirit in my giving."

Describing the annual production as a labour of love, he said, "Over the years, I have seen how it is a gift to young entertainers and musicians, thespians and technicians, to children and adults alike."

The cast of Believe: A Gift of Love will feature new discoveries such as prodigy Alyssa Joseph, winner of the World Championship of Performing Arts; Monique La Chapelle, alternative recording artist; songbird Heather Dickson, and Yara Sabga, playing the role of the Virgin Mary, will be joined by returning Believe family and cast members: Farouk Jr, prodigy Clarice Beeput, Candice Caton, Alicia Jaggasar, Cecilia Salazar, Charli Griffith, Curtis Jordan, D Piano Girl Johanna, Justin Zephryne, Mahalia Pierre, Nakita G, The St Hillaire Brothers, Tricia Lee Kelshall (on finale) and Victoria Griffith. They will be supported by the Karline Brathwaite Dance Company, The Eastern Chorale, The St Joseph Convent Choir, Central Stars Tassa, North West Laventille Drummers, The Khalnayak Academy of Dance, and more.

Tickets are available in three categories: Myrrh - $250+, Frankincense –$300, and Gold –- $350+.

For more info: contact Queen’s Hall Box Office (1-868-376-5699), e-mail qhboxoffice@queenshalltt.com or visit www.queenshalltt.com.