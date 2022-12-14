Ban the public from importing fireworks

Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Nineteen years ago the Law Reform Commission prepared a report on the need to legislate the use of fireworks and for 19 years successive administrations have failed to act on the recommendations.

In April 2020, the commission published a policy paper, “Fireworks: A Review of the Law,” which stated that the risks, nuisance and threat to national security associated with fireworks provide sufficient impetus for the industry to be strictly controlled and in the interests of national security and public safety, policy should be formulated and incorporated within the legislative framework as a matter of urgency.

Notwithstanding the policy paper, a joint select committee of Parliament, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), several Members of Parliament (MPs) and thousands of citizens have all expressed similar sentiment and joined the clarion call for action to protect all citizens and animals from the irresponsible use of fireworks. We ask, why is it so difficult to offer basic protection to the vulnerable?

The Office of the Attorney General circulated in January a draft bill with recommendations to control the disbursement of fireworks, which contradicted all previous recommendations and actually relaxed the current restrictions and encouraged increased usage of fireworks.

All efforts to pursue ongoing consultation with the Office of the AG toward bringing to fruition acceptable legislation that will protect the vulnerable groups have proven futile.

Minister in the Office of the AG, Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, has failed to continue the consultative process or provide feedback to the stakeholders as promised. Both the Attorney General and the senator failed to respond to stakeholders and here we are another year later with no action taken.

Are they protecting those who benefit from fireworks to the detriment of those who are harmed by fireworks?

Why is it that after all the calls emanating from the Law Reform Commission, the joint select committee of Parliament, the EMA, MPs and thousands of citizens to legislate responsible use of fireworks, a handful of people can hold the nation to ransom? Who or what is being protected and why? Why the inaction?

New Year’s Day 2022 witnessed much harm and destruction to life and property (as in previous years), including the fire which destroyed four houses on Quarry Street, Port of Spain, leaving 25 people homeless; the farmer that lost hundreds of chickens in east Trinidad; and the many pets lost or killed.

Those who have failed to act to protect the citizens and animals must be held accountable for the loss of life and property due to fireworks going forward. The inaction is simply irresponsible.

The Fireworks Action Coalition of TT recommends that it be legislated that the sale, importation and use of fireworks to or by the general public be prohibited and that there be licensed commercial fireworks operators to conduct safe public displays for the enjoyment of citizens:

* On approved national holidays – Independence Day and New Year’s Day.

* At approved times for specific 30-minute durations.

* At approved locations at sufficient distance so as not to cause harm.

* That there be established and legislated maximum decibel levels for fireworks.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT