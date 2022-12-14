A Twist on Tradition to focus on wellness

- AP Photo

While wellness can be associated with activities like yoga and meditation sessions, activities that promote wellness are more varied.

If wellness is a priority for you, taking care of yourself starts with eating well. Most social event feature fried foods, with an overabundance of nutrient-deficient sweet desserts and drinks, refined flours with excessive fat and salt content, and other assorted energy-dense treats that may taste great – but aren’t exactly healthy.

With health and wellness in mind, Salus Medical and Wellness Clinic, in collaboration with Worriless Wedding and Events, will host A Twist on Tradition – The Wellness Event on December 17. Conceptualised by Nicole Allsop, founder of Salus Medical and Wellness Clinic, it aims to promote health and wellness within an enjoyable event, with healthful and tasty food, a media release said.

The founder of Worriless Wedding and Events, Natalie Orr, and Allsop will combine their expertise and talents for this event.

Optimal health comes from wellness, from making decisions and practising behaviours based on them. A Twist on Tradition – The Wellness Event is one way to incorporate wellness into your life and to celebrate it with others who feel the same, with healthful food and drinks that are all included in the event's price, the release said.

Participant are promised “wellness” entertainment comprising classical and local music from live performers from England, the US, along with TT artistes featuring pan, piano, saxophone, bansuri (Indian bamboo flute), tabla, cajon (Peruvian drums), guitar and violin in the mix

Health and wellness, which may be used interchangeably, and though related, they stand on their own merit. Health is defined by WHO (World Health Organisation) as:

* the absence of any disease or impairment.

* a state that allows the individuals to adequately cope with all demands of daily life (also implying the absence of disease and impairment.)

* a state of balance, an equilibrium that an individual has established within himself and between himself and his social and physical environment.

* a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

The National Wellness Institute states that wellness is considered “an active process through which people become aware of, and make choices toward, a more successful existence.”

* Wellness is considered a conscious, self-directed and evolving process of achieving full potential.

* Wellness is multidimensional and holistic, encompassing lifestyle, mental and spiritual well-being, and the environment.

* Wellness is positive and affirming.

Salus Medical and Wellness Clinic's focuses on wellness through medical counselling, dietetics, nutrition, therapies, exercise, self-care products, medical examinations and wellness events, the release said. While the other host, Worriless Wedding and Event, is focused on planing high-quality celebrations that are timeless, memorable and free of worry from conceptualisation to execution, the release said.

A Twist on Tradition – The Wellness Event is being hosted during Christmas season but it is not a Christmas event. The mission is to celebrate wellness and give people the option to be away from screens, phone calls, e-mails, messages, forwards and shares, the release said.

The event begins at 5.30 pm at 4 First Street West, Cazabon Avenue, Trincity. Tickets are limited.

For more info: 229-7928 or visit https://fb.me/e/3wCf0BQ80, http://subscribepage.io/atwistontradition, http://endcash.me/Ceo