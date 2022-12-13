Vehicles being stolen but police help lacking

THE EDITOR: With the murder toll at 500 plus, I know this letter may be seen as trivial, nonetheless permit me to vent a bit.

My vehicle was stolen on November 18, another was stolen November 21 and another November 22. That is three vehicles within a week, all in close proximity.

During my small investigation, I found out that four vehicles were stolen in April and in September-October another five were stolen, all in the community of Edinburgh South 500. All were stolen in close proximity in a three-hour window (the exact time I would not state for obvious reasons). I am certain if I had decided to cover more of the community I would have heard about more stolen vehicles.

If I were to put a cash value of the stolen vehicles it would be around $2 million. Two million dollars in assets stolen from a community and not a word from the police.

Naïve or not, being a victim of crime I was expecting a better response from the police. For example, visiting my home, from where the vehicle was stolen, or even taking fingerprints (my floodlight was dismantled by the thief). But alas a level of reality hit that no such thing was going to happen. In fact, three days later the police called to provide an update – the vehicle was added to their database:

* If my car had already been scrapped, the possibility of that person being caught is slim to none.

* If my car is in a garage being made over, the possibility of the "owner" being caught is slim to none.

* If my car is being sold for parts, the possibility of the parties involved being caught is slim to none.

I am certain the police know the garages that both scrap and sell these stolen vehicles, but I have also come to the understanding that the success rate of criminality/corruption in TT is extremely high and absolutely nothing would happen to these individuals.

CHRISTOPHER NASWELL

via e-mail